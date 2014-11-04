China Internet Watch

Chinese Employees Tend to Change Jobs More Often than Americans

chinese-employees

Chinese employees’ frequency of changing jobs is higher than American employees in 2014 according to a report from LinkedIn. The report covers Chinese employees from China’s major economic circles, i.e. Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei economic circle, Yangtze river delta economic circle, the pearl river delta economic circle and middle-China economic circle.

employee-length-of-service-china-vs-america

The report shows Chinese employees’ average length of service is 34 months while American is 56 months in 2014. Chinese employees’ median of length of service is 24 months, which is over half year shorter than American employees’.

employee-length-of-service-dofferent-industries-china-vs-america

In China, employees in commercial service industry (like Law firms, accounting firms and consulting companies), finance & insurance and Internet industry have the shortest average length of service in 2014.

15-factors-chinese-employess-select-career

When changing jobs, Chinese tend to receive job opportunity news passively; the above is a list of factors affecting them to choose a company. Self-development in a company is the first factor  for Chinese employees.

