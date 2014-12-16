82% Sina Weibo Users Shop Online

82% Sina Weibo users do online shopping in Q3 2014, which made Weibo rank top among social apps in the world according to data of Global Web Index.

The data shows 82% Sina Weibo users purchased a product online and 80% of them searched product or service to buy in Q3 2014. Sina Weibo monthly active users (“MAUs”) were 167 million as of September 30, 2014, an increase of 36% year over year according to its official released financial results.

In China, most social media users shop online more than three times every month. Major users on Weibo are about 20-35 years old, who have great consumption capability in online shopping. In comparison, Weibo users are more used to online shopping than other social media users in China. See the difference: Weibo Users V.S. China Social Media Users

Besides, China e-commerce community is powerful with 24 million fans by the end of July 2014 which provides great opportunity for online retailers.

