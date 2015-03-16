China Search Engine Market Overview in 2014

In Q4 2014, total transaction value of China search engine market was RMB16.26 billion (US$2.63 billion) with an increase of 3.7% from the third quarter. In 2014, total transaction value exceeded RMB57.14 billion (US$9.25 billion) with an increase of 45.2% YoY according to data of EnfoDesk.

According to EnfoDesk, Baidu accounted for 79.48% market share, ranking top by revenue (including revenue from overseas but excluding revenue from channels), followed by Google China (11.91%) and Sogou(5.54%) in Q4 2014 in China.

Including the revenue from overseas and channels, Baidu represented 77.3% market share; while Google China represented 10.29% in Q4 in China search engine market.

Excluding the revenue from overseas, Baidu had 85.9% market share, followed by Sogou (6.3%) and Google China (4.34%) in Q4 2014. The market share structure was different from Q3 2014 in search engine market. See the difference here.

In 2014, China search engine market was performing well. EnfoDesk believed that the growth result from advertisers’ contribution to search market advertising, as well as mobile search market’s rapid development.

In December 2014, for the first time Baidu search revenue from mobile surpassed PC. Baidu expects mobile’s monetization rate to trend up throughout year 2015.

