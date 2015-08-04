China’s Search Engine Market Overview in Q2 2015

China’s search engine market in Q2 2015 reached 19.22 billion yuan (US$3.09 billion), with an increase of 25.9% QoQ and 36.9% YoY according to Analysis Research.

In Q2 2015, Baidu accounted for 79.81% of the overall market share by revenues which excluded channels revenue; Google China 10.89%, Sogou 6.34%, and the others 2.96%.

In Q2 2015, Baidu accounted for 77.40% of the overall market share which included the overseas revenues and channels revenues; Google China 9.39%, Sogou 9.14%, and the others 4.07%. In Q2 2015, Baidu accounted for 85.28% of the overall market share which excluded overseas revenue and channels revenues; Sogou 7.14%, Google China 4.29%, the others 3.29%. China’s search engine market continued to improve. On one hand, advertisers are investing more in search engine; and on the other hand the mature mobile end search mechanism and technology helped advertisers launching multi-device campaigns and interacting with users. And with the explosive growth of mobile ends and information, the commercial value of data gradually become essential to explore, thus the manufacturers have built mobile search ecology to satisfy users’ multiple needs. For example, Baidu, with its whole system resources, has built a network covering food, medical, financial, life services, tourism and other fields; Sogou has explored online video, games and other markets with the financial support of Tencent.

