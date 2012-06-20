Sina Weibo Launched PAID VIP Membership

Some of you keeping an eye on Chinese social media probably know Sina Weibo has launched VIP membership feature this week, opening a channel for revenue on Weibo.

VIP Membership have six levels while all start at Level 1 (VIP1) at 10 yuan a month or 108 yuan for annual payment. As the member logins more often, the level will go up.

VIP members get four types of privileges: status showoff, extra functions, mobile and security features.

Status Showoff on Weibo

VIP members will have a VIP icon beside their username (top right image), premium templates to choose from to decorate their homepage, VIP badges (image above), unique ID (Weihao, or micro-number), and dedicated customer service.

Extra Functions

Extra functions VIP members get include:

Accelerated growth of Weibo Levels (normal user grows to a higher level by accumulating more login hours)

Increased limit of maximum number of users one can follow (non-VIP can follow up to 2,000 users on Sina Weibo); VIP1-VIP3 can follow up to 2,500 users and VIP4-VIP6 up to 3,000

Higher priority to be recommended to other users

Increased limit of maximum number of users one can “quietly” follow (currently any user can follow up to 10 users without being found) to 15 for VIP1-3, 20 for VIP 4-5 and 30 for VIP6

Increased limit of maximum number of users one can “block” from showing his or her posts on timeline (normal member can “block” up to 5″) to 50 for VIP1-3, 80 for VIP 4-5 and 100 for VIP6

VIP Only Mobile Features

VIP Sina Weibo members can use voice posting to Weibo account by dialing 950 138 333 on mobile, receive SMS alerts when specified user logs in and followed users’ birthdays arrive.

Security Privileges

VIPs will receive security alert via SMS, probably when things like login at unusual location takes place.