Outbound Tourism Trend for Chinese New Year 2016

The number of Chinese outbound tourists reached 107 million person trips in 2014. More and more travelers tend to travel abroad during the holidays. The total number of China’s tourists is estimated to exceed 4.1 billion person trips in 2015.

64% users are inclined to go abroad during the New Year’s Day holiday, and 69% tend to travel abroad during the Chinese New Year with 5 percentage points higher.

The young Chinese generation is full of adventurous spirit and independent consciousness. Most of them prefer free and easy tours rather than group tours. About 76% young users will pay for free and easy tours and 19% will go for individual trips during New Year’s Day in outbound countries. As high as 81.3% young people choose the free and easy tours during Chinese New Year, and only 3.3% users are likely to travel with groups.

As drawing near of the end of 2015, 57.56% users are determined to plan their journeys depending on the number of holiday days. 16.89% users will travel where is mostly appreciated by the public.

25.56% young users will determine their destinations by considering costs and salaries. Survey results of lailaihui.com show that 69.72% users will spend less than 5,000 yuan (US$784.9) on outbound travel during New Year’s Day, and only 6.77% are willing to spend over 8,000 yuan (US$1,255.9).

Compared with the average budget during New Year’s Day, Chinese young people would rather pay more for the Chinese New Year holiday: about 51% users are glad to spend over 5,000 yuan (US$784.9) and 20% to spend over 8,000 yuan (US$1,255.9) during holidays.

Chinese post-80s and post-90s account for about 31.8% of the total population. Due to different consumption habits and lifestyles from their parents, more and more young people prefer to travel during weekends or holidays. In recent years, outbound travel has become popular and the youth have contributed a lot to this market. Korea, Japan, Thailand, Australia, the USA and some European countries have become popular outbound destinations in recent years.

About 65% of the young generation enjoy traveling with friends during New Year’s Day and 21% will travel with families. However, 33% users will travel in families during Chinese New Year. 35% and 56% users are willing to spend 5 to 7 days on travel during New Year’s Day and Chinese New Year respectively.

On the way to travel, the cruise has become a hot new trend on the outbound travel market. More users choose to travel to the surrounding countries by cruise and 2.4% users will travel by cruise during Chinese New Year.

In the first half of 2015, the first-tier cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, had most citizens travel abroad, and second cities such as Taiyuan, Kunming and Xiamen also saw a large number of outbound travelers.

The rapid growth of mobile internet consumption has led consumers transferring from the PC client to the mobile client. Since January 2015, the number of active users on mobile apps has surpassed that of the PC side, and the gap is gradually increasing. The young generation are used to booking travel products on mobile apps.

