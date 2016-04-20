Taobao/Tmall Users vs Tmall Global Users

Tmall Global was officially launched on Feb 19 2014 by Alibaba which is designed for supplying imported goods for domestic consumers.

Tmall Global, now a leading retail cross-border e-commerce platform, has 12 national pavilions including Korea, the United States, Britain, France, Spain, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Turkey as of June 24 2015. Jingdong, or JD.com, launched a competing platform JD Worldwide last year.

Annual active buyers on Taobao (including Tmall.com) increased to 407 million with an increase of 21 million from the preceding quarter in Q4 2015 according to Alibaba. Consumers of Taobao and Tmall Global on baby foods have a high overlap ratio in terms of age group according to Tmall.

The number of Tmall Global consumers between 23 to 35 years old is more than the same age group of Taobao consumers on mother-care products which indicates that Tmall Global users have relatively high consumption concept and stronger consumption ability.

The number of Tmall Global users between 23 to 50 years old are 4.3% higher than Taobao 23 to 50-year-old consumers on cosmetics and perfume. Taobao users aged from 19 to 22 years old are more than Tmall Global same age group users.

Users from 23 to 50 years old are driving force of Taobao and Tmall Global. Personal-care products users from 29 to 50 years old on Tmall Global are obviously more than that of Taobao users.

Taobao tends to have more young clothes buyers which are aged from 19 to 28 years old. Users from 29 to 50 years old accounted for the majority of Tmall Global.

Shoes buyers from 19 to 28 years old make up nearly half of Taobao users and buyers from 36 to 50 years old make up 30%. Shoes buyers from 23 to 35-year-old make up 61% of Tmall Global users.

Similar with clothes and shoes buyers, Taobao bag buyers tend to be younger in age and Tmall Global buyers tend to take users from 29 to 50 years old as a major force.

