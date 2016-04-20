China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / E-Commerce & Online Shopping / Taobao/Tmall Users vs Tmall Global Users

Taobao/Tmall Users vs Tmall Global Users

By

Taobao Users be Younger than Tmall Global Uers

Tmall Global was officially launched on Feb 19 2014 by Alibaba which is designed for supplying imported goods for domestic consumers.

Tmall Global, now a leading retail cross-border e-commerce platform, has 12 national pavilions including Korea, the United States, Britain, France, Spain, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Turkey as of June 24 2015. Jingdong, or JD.com, launched a competing platform JD Worldwide last year.

Users of Tmall Global and Taobao on Baby Foods by Age Groups

Annual active buyers on Taobao (including Tmall.com) increased to 407 million with an increase of 21 million from the preceding quarter in Q4 2015 according to Alibaba. Consumers of Taobao and Tmall Global on baby foods have a high overlap ratio in terms of age group according to Tmall.

Users of Tmall Global and Taobao on Mother-care Products by Age Groups

The number of Tmall Global consumers between 23 to 35 years old is more than the same age group of Taobao consumers on mother-care products which indicates that Tmall Global users have relatively high consumption concept and stronger consumption ability.

Users of Tmall Global and Taobao on Cosmetics and Perfume by Age Groups

The number of Tmall Global users between 23 to 50 years old are 4.3% higher than Taobao 23 to 50-year-old consumers on cosmetics and perfume. Taobao users aged from 19 to 22 years old are more than Tmall Global same age group users.

Users of Tmall Global and Taobao on Personal-care Products by Age Groups

Users from 23 to 50 years old are driving force of Taobao and Tmall Global. Personal-care products users from 29 to 50 years old on Tmall Global are obviously more than that of Taobao users.

Users of Tmall Global and Taobao on Clothing by Age Groups

Taobao tends to have more young clothes buyers which are aged from 19 to 28 years old. Users from 29 to 50 years old accounted for the majority of Tmall Global.

Users of Tmall Global and Taobao on Shoes by Age Groups

Shoes buyers from 19 to 28 years old make up nearly half of Taobao users and buyers from 36 to 50 years old make up 30%. Shoes buyers from 23 to 35-year-old make up 61% of Tmall Global users.

Users of Tmall Global and Taobao on Bags by Age Groups

Similar with clothes and shoes buyers, Taobao bag buyers tend to be younger in age and Tmall Global buyers tend to take users from 29 to 50 years old as a major force.

Also read: China Cross-border Online Shopper Insights 2015

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
60 Shares
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet