482M Chinese Visited Social Media Per Month in 2015

China social media users maintained a rapid growth across all age groups in 2015 according to Kantar. The most popular social media was WeChat, Qzone and Weibo.

50.9% Chinese internet users used social media in 2015 with an increase of 16.9 percentage points compared with 2014. Users aged between 16 to 25 years old were the driving force and the penetration rate reached 71.5% in 2015.

China social media users increased largely in 2015. Social media between 35 to 45 years old grew with an increase of more than 20% in 2015 and users above 55 years old doubled in penetration rate.

WeChat (75.9%) was still the most popular social media in 2015, followed by Qzone (50.5%) and Weibo (35.0%). Monthly active users of Weibo in December 2015 grew by 34% year over year to 236 million and 83% of which were mobile users according to Weibo.

481.5 million people who accounted for 35.4% of the total Chinese population were estimated to visit social media at least once a month according to eMarterter.

