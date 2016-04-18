China Search Engine Market Overview 2015

Total revenues of all Chinese search engine companies reached 80.76 billion (US$12.48 billion) in 2015 with an increase of 34.7% according to iResearch.

China’s search engine advertising revenues totaled 68.26 billion yuan (US$10.55 billion) in 2015, an increase of 32.2% YoY.

Baidu continued to dominate China search engine market with over 80% market share by advertising revenues, followed by Google China (9.2%), Qihoo 360 (4.9%) and Sogou (4%). Qihoo 360 has been growing fast, whose revenues were still behind Sogou at the end of Q2 2015.

Qihoo 360 announced the launch in Hong Kong of Shangyi on 31 March 2016, which is a set of integrated data and marketing analytics tools designed to help local and overseas marketers and advertisers identify the unique characteristics of Chinese netizens in order to optimize their marketing strategies and enhance business growth.

Read more: China’s Mobile Search Market Insights