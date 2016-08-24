China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / 3 out of 5 satisfied Chinese consumers help brands with word-of-mouth advertising

3 out of 5 satisfied Chinese consumers help brands with word-of-mouth advertising

By

china-consumer-spread-brands-2016

Two out of three Chinese consumers (aged 18 to 64) would like to tell their family and friends about the good experience; and, 60% consumers said they would share the experience on social media according to a survey by Epsilon.

china-consumers-spread-brands-01

65% of Chinese consumers surveyed, who had a good experience, would search for more information about the brand or company online or offline; 63% consumers would interact more with the brand or company; 63% consumers would follow them on WeChat; and, 62% consumers would install the brand’s app after having a good experience.

Epsilon also did a research about top factors that would influence a brand/company’s reputation; the instant interaction between customers and brands/companies ranked the first, followed by instant assistance (69%).

Also read: Chinese Consumers More Selective on Spending Habits

FREE whitepaper x3
China Internet Kit 2021

Receive whitepaper and weekly updates on China digital trends, internet users and consumer insights, and tech innovations.

3 Whitepaper you’ll receive: E-commerce Overview, WeChat Apps / Mini-Programs, China Internet Overview. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam. Cancel at any time.

Login to your account
241 Shares
Share
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Email