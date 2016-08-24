3 out of 5 satisfied Chinese consumers help brands with word-of-mouth advertising

Two out of three Chinese consumers (aged 18 to 64) would like to tell their family and friends about the good experience; and, 60% consumers said they would share the experience on social media according to a survey by Epsilon.

65% of Chinese consumers surveyed, who had a good experience, would search for more information about the brand or company online or offline; 63% consumers would interact more with the brand or company; 63% consumers would follow them on WeChat; and, 62% consumers would install the brand’s app after having a good experience.

Epsilon also did a research about top factors that would influence a brand/company’s reputation; the instant interaction between customers and brands/companies ranked the first, followed by instant assistance (69%).

