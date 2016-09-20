China mother and baby care market to reach $465 mn by 2018

The number of China’s newborn babies keeps a steady growth in recent years and is estimated to reach 18.08 million by 2018 according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In 2012, China’s mother & baby care market had a transaction value of RMB 1.402 billion (USD 210 million) with a growth rate of 17.3%; and, it is estimated to reach 3.107 billion yuan (USD 465 million) by 2018 according to Analysys.

Babytree ranks the first place among top 10 mother & baby applications in China by the number of active users, followed by Beibei and Baobaozhidao.

China’s mother & baby communities’ user penetration rate has been increasing as of Q2 2015, which was 1.72%, and reached 2.87% in Q1 2016.

80.7% female users make up China’s mobile mother & baby care market.

Near 60% of mobile mother & baby care market was made up of 25 to 30 years old users.

The growth rate of China’s mother & baby care online retail value reached the peak with 81.1% in 2014; meanwhile, the transaction value was 156.8 billion yuan (USD 23.49 billion); and, it is estimated to reach 494.6 billion yuan (USD 74.10 billion) by 2018 with a growth rate of 26.1%.

The big demand for mother & baby care products drives China to be the second largest country of mother & baby care market, next to the United States.