WeChat monthly active users reached 806 million in Q2 2016

Tencent’s total revenues were RMB35,691 million (USD5,382 million) in Q2 2016, an increase of 52% YoY. Profit for the period was RMB10,880 million (USD1,641 million), an increase of 47% YoY.

Tencent’s total revenues were RMB67,686 million (USD10,207 million) in the first half of 2016, an increase of 48% YoY. Profit for the period was RMB20,148 million (USD3,038 million), an increase of 41% YoY.

Revenues from Tencent’s online advertising business increased by 60% YoY to RMB6,532 million for Q2 2016. Performance-based advertising revenues grew by 80% YoY to RMB3,697 million, mainly reflecting

growth in performance advertising revenues from WeChat Moments, Tencent News mobile app, and WeChat Official Accounts.

Tencent Performance Highlights for Q2 2016

Monthly active user accounts ("MAU") of QQ was 899 million, an increase of 7% YoY. Smart device MAU of QQ was 667 million, an increase of 6% YoY.

Peak concurrent user accounts (“PCU”) of QQ for Q2 2016 was 247 million, an increase of 6% YoY.

Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat were 806 million, an increase of 34% YoY.

Weixin further penetrated into communication scenarios at work, with over 20 million registered users of WeChat Enterprise Accounts, which facilitate internal office automation operations.

MAU of Qzone was 652 million, a decrease of 1% YoY. Smart device MAU of Qzone was 596 million, an increase of 4% YoY.

Tencent’s online media platform traffic and advertising revenue continued to grow in Q2 2016, with most of the traffic and about 80% of revenue generated on mobile platforms.

