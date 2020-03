Total retail sales across the globe will reach $22.049 trillion in 2016 and $27 trillion in 2020 according to eMarketer. Total retail sales in China will reach 4.886 trillion this year, bypassing the U.S. to be the largest retail market in the world.

China is also the largest retail e-commerce market this year with total sales of over US$899 billion, nearly half of the global’s total and 18.4% of total retail sales in China.

Related: China online shopping market overview for Q2 2016