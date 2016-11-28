Weibo MAUs grew 34% YoY to 297 million in Sep 2016

Weibo’s Monthly active users (“MAUs”) grew 34% year over year to 297 million in September 2016, 89% of which were mobile users.

Average daily active users (“DAUs”) on Weibo in September 2016 grew 32% year over year to 132 million.

Weibo reported net revenues of $176.9 million in Q3 2016, an increase of 42% YoY; and, advertising and marketing revenue increased 48% year over year to $156.7 million. Advertising and marketing revenue from key accounts and small & medium-sized enterprises (SME) was $147.4 million.

Net income attributable to Weibo increased 122% YoY to $32.1 million, and diluted net income per share was $0.14, compared to $0.07 for the same period last year.

Also read: Lessons from Stephen Hawking’s 1 Mn Weibo Fans in 5 Hrs