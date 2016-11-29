WeChat MAUs grew to 846 million in Q3 2016

WeChat MAU, including Weixin, reached 846 million in Q3 2016, representing YoY growth of 30% according to Tencent’s announced financial results.

WeChat team is beta-testing “mini programs” in WeChat that will provide native app-like experiences without leaving the WeChat interface, enhancing user convenience for low-frequency interactions, freeing up memory space on smartphones, and enabling convenient social sharing.

QQ MAUs was 877 million in Q3 2016, an increase of 2% YoY. QQ’s smart device MAU increased by 1% YoY to 647 million. User activity benefited from new features such as cmShow, a mobile QQ product that provides users with animated personal avatars, with which users can interact with friends inside chat or collect items from friends to unlock new features.

During the Rio Olympic Games, Tencent attracted over 100 million QQ users to participate in the virtual torch relay campaign by building augmented reality into the phone-to-phone interactions.

Peak concurrent user accounts of QQ for Q3 2016 was 250 million, an increase of 5% YoY.

Qzone, another social networking website from Tencent, had 632 million MAUs in Q3 2016. Its smart device MAU increased by 1% YoY to 584 million. User activity benefited from upgraded functionalities such as an immersive display that enable users to streamline autoplay videos and discover more personalized recommendations.

Tencent’s Financial Highlights for Q3 2016

Total revenues were RMB40,388 million (US$6,048 million), an increase of 52% over the third quarter of 2015 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was RMB14,460 million (US$2,165 million), an increase of 40% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 36% from 39% last year.

Profit for the period was RMB10,776 million (US$1,614 million), an increase of 42% YoY. Net margin decreased to 27% from 29% last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB10,646 million (USD1,594 million), an increase of 43% YoY.

Basic earnings per share were RMB1.134. Diluted earnings per share were RMB1.121.

