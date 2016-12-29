Top WeChat stats and trends 2017

WeChat unveiled “WeChat Data Report” at the 2017 WeChat Workshop Pro Edition event in China. Let’s take a look at some WeChat data.

WeChat has driven information consumption of 174.3 billion yuan (US$25.3 bn) in 2016, an increase of 26.2%. It accounted for 4.54% of total information consumption in 2016.

WeChat monthly active users, including Weixin, reached 963 million in Q2 2017, representing YoY growth of 19.5%.

Its daily logged in users reached 768 million in Q4 2016. About half WeChat users use WeChat for at least 90 minutes a day.

WeChat saw over 10 million Official Accounts and 200,000 third-party developers in 2016. Enterprise WeChat has 31 million users. On average, each WeChat users is connected with 194 friends, 2.4 times as many as it was two years ago.

61.4% WeChat users will access WeChat Moments every time they launch WeChat app to follow friends’s latest status updates. Over 50% use WeChat for over 1.5 hours every day; over one-third over 4 hours per day.

Total messages sent on WeChat per day increased by 67% in 2016. A typical WeChat user sent 74 messages per day.

Users make 100 million calls per day on WeChat, up 180% YoY. Monthly active senior users’ (55 years of age or older) voice messages on WeChat accounted for more than 22%; the use of audio and video calls per month totaled 82 minutes, higher than other age groups.

Proportions of WeChat Moments posts with original content are 73% among youth users and 65% among typical users.

The top holiday overseas destinations by Chinese travelers are U.S.A., Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

A typical WeChat user sends 28 red packets (hongbao) on average.

80% users use WeChat to interact with friends, which is the top usage of WeChat. Check out more usage data here.

Tencent’s WeChat team started offering video ads in its social networking section Moments with a minimum CPM of 180 yuan (US$27.7) for Beijing and Shanghai targeting in April 2016. The minimum buy of WeChat Moments advertisement is further reduced from 200,000 yuan (US$30,418) to 50,000 yuan (US$7605) in an attempt to attract more small and medium companies.

It launched coupon ads on Moments in May 2016, local ads in Sept, and native ads in August, ad exchange in October 2016.

Many brands have signed up WeChat official accounts to make it a channel to communicate with target audience according to a report from Lvyouquan. 80% official accounts published posts on working days. 36% posts are published on Wednesday and Friday.

Over 40% official accounts published posts between 4pm and 7pm to attract readers who would skim through WeChat in buses or subways after coming off work at 6pm or 7pm. Read more on WeChat official accounts here.

“Interests and hobbies” is the top category (41.1%) of information that WeChat users follow on Official Accounts, followed by news (36.1%) and career related (20.3%).

The proportion of WeChat online shoppers doubled in 2016 with 31%. Users who shop on JD.com via WeChat account for 32%, slightly more than that of other shoppers on WeChat.

The number of offline retail stores, including Starbucks, integrated with WeChat Payment has exceeded 300,000. Over 200 million users have linked their bank ATM cards with WeChat, which allows auto-deduction from the corresponding bank account while they make payment using WeChat.

Tencent’s mobile payment sees over 600 million monthly active users including WeChat Pay, connecting over one million retail stores.

