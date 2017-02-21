The top 6 regions by GDP in China remain the same in 2016 as compared to 2015: Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, Henan, Sichuan.

The preliminary accounting results show China’s GDP was 211,281 billion yuan for Q4 2016 with a growth rate of 6.8% and 744,121 billion yuan for the whole year of 2016 with a growth rate of 6.7%.

Chongqing city has the fastest GDP growth of 10.7% in 2016, followed by Guizhou province (10.5%) and Tibet (10%). Liaoning province is the only province with negative growth in 2016, who falsified its economic data for years.

Top Regions/Provinces in China by GDP since 2015

