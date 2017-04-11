“Alibaba economy” to generate about 30% of all jobs in 2035

The “Alibaba economy” could generate about 122 million of the 415 million total jobs available in China’s digital economy or 29.4% of all the jobs in 2035 from today’s 31 million jobs according to BCG.

If Alibaba’s emerging businesses, such as cloud computing and digital entertainment, play a strong future role as well, we can expect another 10 million jobs by 2035—for a total of 122 million jobs.

said BCG.

Currently about 15,000 “Tao Factories” offers smaller-quantity manufacturing to Taobao sellers; 1,300 “Taobao Villages”, centers of e-commerce in China’s rural areas, brings new job opportunities to farmers. And, Alibaba Cloud or Aliyun, has generated 1.2 million jobs at Chinese startups according to BCG.

The digital economy made up 13% of China’s total economy in 2015, accounting for $1.4 trillion in spending; and, it’s going to grow to 48% of the total economy in 2035, accounting for $16 trillion.

Continue to read → Whitepaper: China Internet Statistics 2017