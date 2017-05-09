China search engine market overview Q1 2017 (Updated)

China search engines market totaled 18.76 billion yuan (US$2.72 bn) in Q1 2017, with a decrease of 8.6% compared to Q4 2016 and an increase of 5.3% YoY.

Baidu still leads China’s search engine market in Q1 2017 with 75.88% market share by total revenues (including overseas revenues and channel revenues), followed by Google China (10.24%) and Sogou (8.41%).

Baidu’s market share is the highest at 83.93% if excluding overseas revenues and channel revenues.

Baidu had less active online marketing customers in Q1 2017, representing a 23.2% decrease from Q1 2016. But, its revenues per online marketing customer saw a 26.8% increase from Q1 2016.

China’s Mobile Search Market in Q1 2017

Baidu has 78.2% share of China’s mobile search market by the total number of mobile search queries in the first quarter of 2017, followed by Sogou and Easou.

Baidu is making efforts in China’s rising news feed advertising market, promoting a “search + recommend” model to advertisers. The news feed ad is displayed after every six news items on Baidu mobile.

Easou is a technology company based in Shenzhen; and, it focuses on mobile search and a fiction mobile app.