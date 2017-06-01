618: China’s major mid-year shopping festival

Double 11, or Singles' Day, is the largest online shopping festival in China. In addition to Double 11, another mid-year campaign 618 around 18 June is also very important to retailers.

Double 11 is the creation of Alibaba's Tmall while 618 was started by Jingdong. Every June is the anniversary month of JD; and, the promotion and discount reach the peak on 18 June.

JD recorded over 100 million orders during last year's 618, an increase of 60% YoY. Mobile accounted for 85%, more than do...