Guide to Alibaba’s three levels of retail membership program

On the afternoon of June 10th, a cruise ship called “Joy of Taobao & Tmall” set out for Japan from Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal, starting a four-day and three-night trip to Japan. The ship was loaded with thousands of Taobao super members and APASS members as well as brand representatives of Tmall stores.
Mr. Dong Hongben, CMO of the Alibaba Group, said that the seven-star cruise ship was to provide a free trip abroad for “hands-chopping people” (an expression desc...
