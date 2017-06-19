Tencent dominates China’s social ads market in Q1 2017

China social ads market totaled 6.73 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2017 with an increase of 46.4% YoY or -6.5% QoQ according to data from Analysis.

Tencent dominates China’s social ads market with 59% market share in Q1 2017, followed by Weibo, and Momo. Tencent’s digital assets for social ads include WeChat, QQ, and QZone. WeChat MAU reached 938 million in Q1 2017; QQ 861 million; and, QZone 632 million.

Weibo had a strong first quarter in 2007 with 67% YoY growth in revenues to $199.2 million; its monthly active users increased to 340 million. Tencent and Weibo combined account for over 80% of China’s social advertisements market.

China online advertising market overview Q1 2017