Tencent dominates China’s social ads market in Q1 2017

Porsche China ad on WeChat Moments
China social ads market totaled 6.73 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2017 with an increase of 46.4% YoY or -6.5% QoQ according to data from Analysis.

Tencent dominates China’s social ads market with 59% market share in Q1 2017, followed by Weibo, and Momo. Tencent’s digital assets for social ads include WeChat, QQ, and QZone. WeChat MAU reached 938 million in Q1 2017; QQ 861 million; and, QZone 632 million.

Weibo had a strong first quarter in 2007 with 67% YoY growth in revenues to $199.2 million; its monthly active users increased to 340 million. Tencent and Weibo combined account for over 80% of China’s social advertisements market.

China online advertising market overview Q1 2017

