Drive customer engagement with scene marketing

Now, people go to McDonald's in China, in addition to queue to buy their meals, they can also order online and take meals offline by using McDonald's ordering App. By constantly optimizing and upgrading usage scenarios, scene marketing is transforming traditional offline marketing in the internet way.

So, what is Scene Marketing?

Scene marketing is based on customers’ usage scenarios, corresponding functions, activities are triggered to satisfy customer’s needs.

Take McDonald's ordering mobile app as an example. Customers’ needs change from how to order, how to order more quickly, to how to get meals more quickly, the corresponding services are taken out from manual ordering, self-service kiosk ordering, to mobile app ordering. Scene marketing provides customers with their most needed services currently.

Where is scene marketing used?

For e-commerce app, scene marketing can be used in three parts.

Scene marketing can increase customer registrations. In the scenario of...