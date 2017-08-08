China search engine market overview Q2 2017

China Internet Watch

China’s search engine market totaled 23.57 billion yuan (US$3.47 billion) in Q2 2017 with an increase of 25.6% QoQ or 12.2% YoY according to Analysis. Baidu has 77.2% market share in China’s search engines market by total revenues, followed by Google China (9.66%) and Sogou (8.69%).

Baidu remains dominant in China’s search engine market and has over 80% market share by revenues, not counting overseas revenues and channel revenues.

