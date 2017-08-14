China mobile social app users’ purchase behavior overview 2017

55% of China social app users reported having bought or paid for goods or services on a social app, and of those who have made purchases, more than half were between 50 and 250 yuan, with more than 90% below 1000 yuan according to iResearch.

Most consumers have accepted social app advertising as a valid source of product information, but to expand high-end orders, it will need to improve its reputation for reliability and quality.

Users reported that friends’ recommendations had a greater influence on their purchasing decisions than any other factor, but the second and third most important factors were the degree to which they trusted the social app and advertising thereon and whether the ads were relevant to them.

This phenomenon suggests that improvements social apps and social advertising can go a long way towards increasing advertising effectiveness.

