Mobile share exceeded 80% in China online shopping market in Q2 2017

China mobile shopping market totaled 1,279.42 billion yuan with an increase of 45.9% in the second quarter of 2017 according to data from Analysis.

Mobile accounted for 80.4% of total online shopping transactions in Q2 2017.

Tmall continued to dominate China's mobile shopping market with 65.2% market share, followed by JD (19.5%) and Vipshop.

The online retail market in China reached 1.59 trillion yuan (US$244.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2017 (up 31.2% over Q2 20...