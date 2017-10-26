China B2B e-commerce market overview 2017

E-commerce in China has assumed a more prominent role within the country's economy than is the norm in Western countries; it controls a much larger portion of consumer spending than in the United States or Europe and accounts for a larger portion of GDP. It has also entered into the B2B sector in force in recent years.

China B2B E-Commerce Market

In 2017, B2B e-commerce transactions are projected to reach a total of 17.5 trillion yuan (US$2.65 trillion) in value, growing 22.1% from 201...