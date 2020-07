Alibaba Cloud market share grew by 7 percentage points as of the end of H1 2017 to 47.6% in China’s public cloud (IaaS) market, followed by Tencent, Kingsoft, China Telecom, and UCloud according to IDC.

China’s public cloud IaaS market exceeded US$1 billion in H1 2017, with an increase of over 70% YoY.