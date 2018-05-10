China cross-border retail e-commerce market overview for Q4 2017

The transaction value of China’s cross-border retail e-commerce reached 105.18 billion yuan( US$16.53 billion), up 28.9% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 2017. Tmall Global continued to lead the market with a market share of 27.6%, followed by NetEase Kaola (20.5%) and JD Global (13.8%). Amazon Global saw its share rise.

Big e-commerce campaigns like Double 11, Black Friday, and Double 12 are all in the fourth quarter, which greatly prompted the sales of cross-border e-commerce platforms.

...