China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Retail & E-Commerce / China cross-border retail e-commerce market overview for Q4 2017

China cross-border retail e-commerce market overview for Q4 2017

By

The transaction value of China’s cross-border retail e-commerce reached 105.18 billion yuan( US$16.53 billion), up 28.9% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 2017. Tmall Global continued to lead the market with a market share of 27.6%, followed by NetEase Kaola (20.5%) and JD Global (13.8%). Amazon Global saw its share rise.

Big e-commerce campaigns like Double 11, Black Friday, and Double 12 are all in the fourth quarter, which greatly prompted the sales of cross-border e-commerce platforms.

...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Subscribe to E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.