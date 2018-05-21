China’s cross-border e-commerce retail market forecast 2018-2021

China cross-border retail e-commerce sales are expected to exceed US$115 billion in 2018 with a growth rate of over 15% YoY and reach US$144 billion by 2021 according to data from Analysis.

The total transaction value of cross-border e-commerce market in China will exceed RMB 8.8 trillion (US$1.4 trillion) in 2018, accounting for close to 30% of total e-commerce transactions in China.

The cross-border e-commerce retail import market is expected to see RMB 511 billion (US$79.9 billion) in transactions in 2018 with an increase of over 25% YoY and exceed RMB 620 billion (US$96.98 bn) in 2019.

Market Shares of China’s Cross-border E-Commerce Retail Imports Market

China’s cross-border e-commerce retail import market is led by Tmall Global (27.6%), NetEase Kaola (20.5%), JD Worldwide (13.8%), Vipshop (9.8%), and Amazon Global (9.1%).

Big e-commerce campaigns like Double 11, Black Friday, and Double 12 are all in the fourth quarter, which greatly prompted the sales of cross-border e-commerce platforms. Read more »

