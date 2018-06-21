81% of WeChat users playing Mini-Games in 2018

81% of WeChat Mini-Programs users have played Mini-Games. As mini-game "Jump"(Tiaoyitiao) was receiving huge popularity at the end of 2017, Wechat started Mini-Games internal testing as of March 2018 and continued to attract users with several faddish Mini-Games represented by pinball games.

Of the top 100 Mini-Programs, gaming took the largest share of 40% in May 2018. That was partly because it's easy and relaxing for users to play Mini-Games in fragmented time; also, the launch of ...