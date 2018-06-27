[REPORT] China’s pan-entertainment market growing with paid users

Online pan-entertainment market refers to online music, e-books, and online videos. The revenues of the online pan-entertainment market in China are derived primarily from paid users.
Comparing with online music and e-book, online video had the largest user base. The daily active users of online video reached 940 million, up by 11.9% from the same period last year.
Online payment had 570 million active users.
Online music users have a stronger willingness to pay for copyrigh...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.