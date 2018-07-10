The popular video app in China, Tik Tok hits 150 mn DAU and 300 mn MAU up in June 2018

So far, Tik Tok (also known as Douyin in China), Headlines Today (Toutiao)-affiliated short video platform and social network, has reached over 150 million active users and over 300 million monthly active users, according to usage statistics released by Tik Tok on 12 June 2018.

A big chance came during Lunar New Year holiday and over 40% users are aged between 24 and 30 years

The daily active users of Tik Tok soared to nearly 70 million from less than 40 million during China's Lunar New Ye...