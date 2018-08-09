China online travel market insights Q1 2018, led by Ctrip, Qunar, and Fliggy

The transactions of China's online travel market reached US$32.94 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Ctrip and Qunar combined accounted over half of the whole market, followed by Alibaba affiliated Fliggy. Online transportation remains the major part of the online tourism market, compared with accommodation and vacations.

The total transactions of China's online travel market reached 225.595 billion yuan (US$32.94 bn) in Q1 2018.

During the Spring Festival holiday in 2018, a total of 386 million tourists traveled domestically, an increase of 12.1% over the same period of last year.

Domestic tourism revenue reached 47.5 billion yuan (US$6.94 bn), an increase of 12.6% over last year's holiday, according to the China National Tourism Administration. On the other hand, outbound tourists took 120 million person-trips.

Within this market, Ctrip and Qunar combined accounted for 53.6% of the total, Fliggy ranked third with a share of 14.7%. The top three altogether took ...