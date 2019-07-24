How a popular vlog celebrity in China expanded from online to offline retail

Millennial foodies in China are all familiar with "Cat's Kitchen" (日食记). It is a popular food vlog that now has over 35 million subscribers with an average of 20 million views per episode. It first became popular following its hit video "Christmas Gingerbread Man" 5 years ago. Thanks to a rich storyline that focuses on more than just food, the man (Jiang) and his cat (Cookie) have become cultural icons symbolizing an ideal lifestyle.

You can watch this video to get a taste of Cat's Kitche...