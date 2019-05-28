China’s top mobile apps in 2018; social media accounts for almost 1/3 of users’ time spent

In China, social media account for 32.8% of users' daily internet time on mobile devices. WeChat (85.7%), QQ (68.7%), Sogou Input (57.8%), Alipay (55.3%), Mobile Taobao (53.1%), and Tencent Video (47.6%) were among the most widely used ones.

Tencent and Alibaba each had two places in the top 5 rankings. 85.7% of internet users had WeChat installed on their mobile devices.

Tencent's WeChat (85.7%) and QQ (68.7%) took the first two spots of the top 20 ranking in 2018. Sogou Input ra...