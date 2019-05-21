China Internet Watch

China digital video market overview 2019

Home to 1,240 million monthly unique devices in December 2018, video services' market penetration reached 92.2%. The short video is one of the key driving engines with 730 million monthly unique devices. 62.7% of online video users are under 35 years old. Youku is more popular among male users while MangoTV attracted more female users.

