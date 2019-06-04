China mobile banking overview 2019

Monthly unique devices of mobile banking reached 326 million units in China, an increase of 10.9% year-on-year. China Construction Bank led this market with 74 million units monthly unique devices. Roughly 80% of users only installed one comprehensive financial management app.

