Top social media mobile apps in China in 2018

Social networking has been in part of life for 87.2% of internet users in China with WeChat being the most widely used one.

Market penetration of social networking reached 87.2% in December 2018. During the same period, its daily active users (DAUs) totaled 731.5 million.

85.7% of internet users used WeChat, the most widely used social mobile app. The penetration rate of QQ and Weibo was 68.7% and 33%, respectively.

The average DAUs reached 619.6 million for WeChat, 264.5 ...