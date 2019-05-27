China’s top live streaming mobile apps in 2018

The live streaming was cooling down in China as the market penetration of mobile apps sliding to 18.7%. Momo, Douyu, and Huya held the lead and together accounted for over 85% of the total average DAUs in December 2018.

Market penetration of live streaming is still very low as compared with other entertainment apps. It was 18.7% in December 201, a slight decline from 19.3% a year ago. The average DAUs was 35.6 million, which was 37 million in the prior year period.

Momo topped ...