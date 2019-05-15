Over 69% public listed internet companies in 2018 are from tier-1 cites

2018 saw 120 internet enterprises going public at China's domestic stock exchanges and abroad. The combined valuation reached as high as US$1.17 trillion. 48 of them went public in the U.S. 69.2% were from the first-tier cities and 13.3% were e-commerce enterprises.

