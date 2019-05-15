China Internet Watch

China is home to 113 internet unicorns in 2018

China's internet industry has given birth to 113 unicorns in 2018, 47.8% of which are based in Beijing. 15.9% of them provided company services.

As of December 2018, China's internet industry has given birth to 113 unicorns (all private internet companies valued at US$1 billion or more). Among them, 47.8% were in Beijing. Unicorns in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang accounted for 92.1% of the total.

Internet-based company services made up the biggest category of inter...

