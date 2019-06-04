China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Travel / Ctrip and Qunar saw 1.69 million overlapping users during holiday

Ctrip and Qunar saw 1.69 million overlapping users during holiday

By

Monthly unique devices of online travel platforms dropped to 199 million last December, which reached as high as 216 million last October. Most users who are used to install one app only chose to compare information and prices on different apps during peak travel season.

Market penetration of online travel platforms was 14.7% with 199 million units monthly unique devices in December 2018.

Seeing from penetration, the peak travel season falls on holidays, such as the Spring Festival...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Subscribe to E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.