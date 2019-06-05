China Internet Watch

China online advertising to exceed US$90 bn in 2019, led by e-commerce, newsfeed, and search ads

China is to see internet advertising market exceed over US$90 billion by 2019, over 80% of which is from mobile advertising. The US$36.02 billion native advertising market accounted for nearly 50% of the total in 2018.

Advertising has consolidated its position as an important source of revenue for internet businesses. This market is expected to generate 627.34 billion yuan (US$93.38 billion) in revenues by 2019, an increase of 27.7% year-on-year.

Mobile advertising has outpaced...

