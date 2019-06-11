China tourism & online travel booking market overview 2019

China residents took 149.72 million outbound trips in 2018. The per-capita expenditure on the consumption of education, cultural, and entertainment products accounted for 11% of per-capita consumption expenditure.

Tourism market overview 2018

China recorded a total of 5.54 billion domestic person-trips in 2018, up 10.8% from 2017, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. That brought a total of 5.13 trillion yuan ($761 billion) in sales to the tourism industry, an increase of 12.3...