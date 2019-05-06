How are Chinese smartphone brands faring globally?

When people are buying a smartphone, they’re increasingly opting for a Chinese brand. The big three Chinese smartphone brands are bucking the global trend and are all steadily gaining market share.

Global demand for smartphones has been in steady decline for over a year – but not because people don’t love smartphones. Rather, it’s the case that in many mature markets, penetration is at saturation point and the appetite for upgrading has slowed, in part due to economic instability.

The ...