Top Chinese mobile apps by UVs in March 2019

The top 10 Chinese mobile apps by UVs are WeChat, QQ, Taobao, iQiyi, Sogou Input, Alipay, Weibo, QQLive, Baidu Search, and Amap according to data from iResearch for March 2019. Check out the chart below for the top 30.

The top two mobile apps are instant messenger apps from Tencent. WeChat's monthly UV exceeded 1.1 billion in March 2019 followed by QQ, with 680 million UVs. Tencent Video also made it to the top 10 with over 532 million active users in March 2019.

Alibaba's owned or...