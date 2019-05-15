Alibaba performance in Q1 and fiscal year 2019

Alibaba reported fiscal year revenue growth of 51% as well as robust user growth and engagement. Excluding the effects of consolidating acquired businesses, revenue would have increased by 39% year-over-year, according to Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Alibaba Group expects revenue to be over RMB500 billion.

Alibaba Performance in Q1 2019

Revenue was RMB93,498 million (US$13,932 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year

Annual active consumers on Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces reached 654 million, an increase of 18 million from the 12-month period ended December 31, 2018.

on Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces reached 654 million, an increase of 18 million from the 12-month period ended December 31, 2018. Mobile MAUs on its China retail marketplaces reached 721 million in March 2019, an increase of 22 million over December 2018

on its China retail marketplaces reached 721 million in March 2019, an increase of 22 million over December 2018 Income from operations was RMB8,765 million (US$1,306 million), a decrease of 5% year-over-year mainly due to its US$250 million settlement of a U.S. federal class action lawsuit.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 29% year-over-year to RMB25,166 million (US$3,750 million).

Adjusted EBITA for core commerce was RMB27,484 million (US$4,095 million), an increase of 24% year-over-year.

Alibaba’s marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, a non-GAAP measurement, increased 38% year-over-year to RMB34,688 million (US$5,169 million).

In March 2019, Alibaba China retail marketplaces had 721 million mobile MAUs, representing an annual and quarterly net increase of 104 million and 22 million, respectively.

Annual active consumers on its China retail marketplaces was 654 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, representing an annual and quarterly net increase of 102 million and 18 million, respectively.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB18,553 million (US$2,764 million), an increase of 29% compared to RMB14,383 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Alibaba Performance in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

Revenue was RMB376,844 million (US$56,152 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year. Excluding the effects of consolidating acquired businesses, revenue would have increased by 39% year-over-year.

Annual active consumers on its China retail marketplaces reached 654 million, an increase of 102 million from the 12-month period ended March 31, 2018. In the fiscal year 2019, more than 70% of the increase in annual active consumers was from less developed cities.

Mobile MAUs on Alibaba China retail marketplaces reached 721 million in March 2019, an increase of 104 million over March 2018.

GMV transacted on its China retail marketplaces was RMB5,727 billion (US$853 billion) for the fiscal year 2019, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 19%. Excluding unpaid orders, total physical goods GMV from its China retail marketplaces grew 25% year-over-year:

Tmall physical goods GMV increased by 31% year-over-year

Taobao physical goods GMV increased by 19% year-over-year.

Income from operations was RMB57,084 million (US$8,506 million) and adjusted EBITDA increased 15% year-over-year to RMB121,943 million (US$18,170 million).

Adjusted EBITA for core commerce was RMB136,167 million (US$20,290 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Its marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, a non-GAAP measurement, increased 31% year-over-year to RMB161,589 million (US$24,078 million).

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB87,600 million (US$13,053 million) and net income was RMB80,234 million (US$11,955 million). Non-GAAP net income was RMB93,407 million (US$13,918 million), an increase of 12% year-over-year.

Diluted EPS was RMB33.38 (US$4.97) and non-GAAP diluted EPS was RMB38.40 (US$5.72), an increase of 17% year-over-year.Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB150,975 million (US$22,496 million) and nonGAAP free cash flow was RMB104,478 million (US$15,568 million).

In the fiscal year 2019, Alibaba Group and Starbucks Coffee Company jointly announced a comprehensive strategic New Retail partnership to enable a seamless Starbucks Experience and enhance the way customers enjoy their food and beverages.

By the end of April 2019, Alibaba had enabled on-demand delivery of Starbucks offerings in more than 2,100 stores across 35 cities throughout China.

At the end of March 2019, Alibaba had digitized about 470 Sun Art stores with their New Retail know-how and proprietary technology.

The transformation enables these stores to accelerate the integration of their various retail systems while allowing consumers to place orders through the Taobao app and secure delivery through Alibaba’s on-demand delivery platform operated by Ele.me.

Alibaba owned-and-operated grocery retail chain Freshippo (known as “Hema”) continues to achieve robust same-store sales growth, expand its footprint, optimize its stores and introduce new initiatives to improve customer experience. As of March 31, 2019, we had 135 self-operated Freshippo stores in China, primarily located in tier one and tier two cities.

Cloud computing revenue grew 76% year-over-year to RMB7,726 million (US$1,151 million) during the March 2019 quarter, primarily driven by an increase in average spending per customer. In the fiscal year 2019, Alibaba Cloud served more than half of the A-share listed companies in China.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB150,975 million (US$22,496 million), an increase of 20% compared to RMB125,805 million in the fiscal year 2018.

