China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Retail & E-Commerce / Online discount retailer Vipshop’s active customers close to 30 million in Q1 2019

Online discount retailer Vipshop’s active customers close to 30 million in Q1 2019

By

Vipshop, China’s leading online discount retailer for brands, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total net revenue of Vipshop for Q1 2019 increased by 7.3% year over year to RMB21.3 billion (US$3.2 billion) from RMB19.9 billion in the prior year period.

Vipshop GMV for Q1 2019 increased by 11% year over year to RMB33.8 billion from RMB30.5 billion in the prior year period.

Gross profit increased by 8.7% year over year to RMB4.4 billion (US$649.1 million) from RMB4.0 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin increased to 20.4% from 20.2% in Q1 2018.

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q1 2019 increased by 64.7% year over year to RMB872.3 million (US$130.0 million) from RMB529.7 million in Q1 2018.

Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 4.1% from 2.7% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q1 2019 increased by 12.2% year over year to RMB816.3 million (US$121.6 million) from RMB727.7 million in the prior year period.

The number of Vipshop active customers for Q1 2019 increased by 14% year over year to 29.7 million from 26.0 million in the prior year period.

Total orders for Q1 2019 increased by 29% year over year to 116.5 million from 90.2 million in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses for Q1 2019 were RMB3.6 billion (US$535.6 million), as compared with RMB3.5 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to 16.9% from 17.4% in the prior year period.

  • Fulfillment expenses were RMB1.8 billion (US$262.5 million), as compared with RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses decreased to 8.3% from 8.7% in the prior year period.
  • Marketing expenses were RMB780.9 million (US$116.4 million), as compared with RMB645.3 million in Q1 2018.  3.7% of total net revenues as compared with 3.2% in the prior year period.

Vipshop’s profitability has started to improve as a result of its emphasis on the apparel category, the shift of low-margin products to the marketplace platform, and its focus on the discount retail model.

Buffer
Tweet
Share
Share
Email
WhatsApp

Subscribe to E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.