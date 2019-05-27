Gen-Z video platform Bilibili MAU exceeded 101 million in Q1 2019

China Internet Watch

Video site Bilibili, popular among the young internet users in China, reported total revenues of 1.37 billion yuan in Q1 2019. Its monthly active users exceeded 101 million and mobile MAU reached 88.6 million.

Bilibili, a.k.a. "B site", is a video sharing website themed around animation, comic, and game based in China, where users can submit, view, and add commentary subtitles on videos. Its user spent an average of 81 minutes per day in Q1 2019.

